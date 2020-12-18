NativeCoin (N8V) Market Cap Hits $2.16 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 133.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $15,220.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00133763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00783482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00181448 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00078960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00124871 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,390,391 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

NativeCoin Coin Trading

NativeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “N8VUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.