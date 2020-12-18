UMA (UMA) Price Up 24.6% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One UMA token can now be purchased for $8.46 or 0.00036841 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $469.68 million and $23.21 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00133763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.95 or 0.00783482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00181448 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00078960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00124871 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

UMA Token Trading

UMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

