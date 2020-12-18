Datamine (DAM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,657.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Datamine token can now be bought for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $296,634.41 and approximately $21,657.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006283 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00058440 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001009 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005074 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,970,046 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

