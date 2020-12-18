New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

NRZ stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. New Residential Investment’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

