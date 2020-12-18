MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Achieves Market Cap of $12.28 Million

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,968.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.18 or 0.02830807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00474759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.83 or 0.01370727 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.60 or 0.00681794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00324922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00028122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

