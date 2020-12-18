Horizen (ZEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14.54 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $130.49 million and approximately $14.54 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $12.36 or 0.00053817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00324922 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00041990 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000816 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,556,656 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, DragonEX, OKEx, Cryptopia, Graviex, COSS and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.