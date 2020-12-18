Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $204.61 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00010080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.75 billion and $204.61 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 753,794,850 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

