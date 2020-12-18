Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 30.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CLB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 3.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 155.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

