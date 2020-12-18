Insight Protocol (INX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $502,058.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00371184 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $555.18 or 0.02417173 BTC.

INX is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,359,213 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

