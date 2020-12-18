Traders Buy High Volume of Inphi Call Options (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,672 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,606% compared to the average daily volume of 98 call options.

Shares of IPHI opened at $158.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.09. Inphi has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $159.88.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inphi will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IPHI. BidaskClub upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.64.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $75,982.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,080.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total value of $69,468,959.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inphi by 28.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

