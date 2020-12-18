Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,449 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 253 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 205,114 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 161,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

FCAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

