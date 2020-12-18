Jane Street Group LLC Sells 177,224 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery by 713.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105,141 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Discovery by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Discovery by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,867,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

