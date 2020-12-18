Luckin Coffee Sees Unusually High Options Volume (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,639 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,678% compared to the average volume of 131 call options.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luckin Coffee stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) by 111.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,306 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Luckin Coffee worth $35,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LKNCY opened at $7.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. Luckin Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.