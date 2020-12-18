Enanta Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,104 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 743% compared to the typical daily volume of 131 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,206,000 after buying an additional 185,216 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after buying an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after buying an additional 55,730 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after buying an additional 93,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $863.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.