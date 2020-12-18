Insider Selling: General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Major Shareholder Sells 1,023 Shares of Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $102,320.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,583.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Neil Gagnon sold 2,997 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $301,018.68.

On Monday, December 14th, Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $50,030.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,585 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $158,658.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of General Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $51,407.73.

Shares of GFN opened at $8.91 on Friday. General Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFN. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Finance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

