Insider Buying: Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Director Acquires $97,000.00 in Stock

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Director Jeffrey D. Alter acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PROG opened at $5.44 on Friday. Progenity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29.

Get Progenity alerts:

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). As a group, analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Progenity in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.