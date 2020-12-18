Insider Buying: Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Director Acquires $97,000.00 in Stock

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Director Jeffrey D. Alter acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PROG opened at $5.44 on Friday. Progenity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29.
Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). As a group, analysts predict that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Progenity in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.
About Progenity
Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.
