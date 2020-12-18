BidaskClub Downgrades Newmont (NYSE:NEM) to Strong Sell

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.51.

NEM opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $86,208.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,650,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,997 shares in the company, valued at $16,511,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $262,033,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 146.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 8,583.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,369,000 after purchasing an additional 902,655 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

