ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 1-Year High at $471.64

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $471.64 and last traded at $471.24, with a volume of 25878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $469.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.50.

Get ASML alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.34 and its 200 day moving average is $383.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $189,142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 189.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,363,000 after buying an additional 332,369 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,105,000 after buying an additional 158,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,293,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.