STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after acquiring an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $948,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,021,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STM. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $36.29 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

