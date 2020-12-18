HP (NYSE:HPQ) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Get HP alerts:

The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. HP has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HP will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $972,206.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,992. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 594,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.