Burney Co. Buys 1,036 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,498,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,938,000 after acquiring an additional 869,856 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 99,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $88.13 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.