Burney Co. Sells 435 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $827,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ANSYS by 5.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 6.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at $64,244,291.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $346.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $357.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

