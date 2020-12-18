Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,163,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist increased their target price on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,864.31.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,113.43 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,170.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,973.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,794.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

