BidaskClub Upgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Sell

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL stock opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.