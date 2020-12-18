Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MSI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.87.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $169.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.17 and its 200 day moving average is $153.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after buying an additional 3,705,402 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after buying an additional 1,567,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after buying an additional 1,020,623 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $149,046,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $208,488,000 after buying an additional 666,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

