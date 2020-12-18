Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NYSE EBR opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.78. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 49.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. AMS Capital Ltda raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,601,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 361,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

