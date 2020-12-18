Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 208.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,577,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,668,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,787. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

