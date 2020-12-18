Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Sector Perform

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Pfizer by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,172 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

