Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MRO. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.26.

MRO opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 31.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 256.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 437,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 133.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

