Burney Co. Sells 1,742 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $130.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.83 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.96.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

