Burney Co. Sells 6,394 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,581,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 51.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,258,000 after acquiring an additional 221,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,806,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,141,000 after acquiring an additional 385,597 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after buying an additional 400,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

CBRE opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

