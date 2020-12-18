Burney Co. Has $522,000 Stock Position in First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon National by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

In other news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $12.62 on Friday. First Horizon National Co. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that First Horizon National Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

