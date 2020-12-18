Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.20.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

