Arena REIT (ARF.AX) (ASX:ARF) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Arena REIT (ARF.AX) (ASX:ARF) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Arena REIT (ARF.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.05.

In related news, insider Robert de Vos 146,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Arena REIT is an ASX300 listed property group that owns, manages and develops social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

