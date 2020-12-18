Burney Co. Sells 8,771 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.02. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $114.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.