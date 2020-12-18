Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Sells $103,500.00 in Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SND. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 177.6% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 138.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

