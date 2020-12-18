Strs Ohio Sells 585 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of EastGroup Properties worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.22.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $817,653 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGP opened at $139.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.09 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

