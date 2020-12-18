Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) (LON:ADIG) Announces GBX 1.36 Dividend

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) (LON:ADIG) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ADIG opened at GBX 95.87 ($1.25) on Friday. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 66.20 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 116 ($1.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 92.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62. The firm has a market cap of £300.44 million and a PE ratio of -12.81.

Get Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) alerts:

In other Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) news, insider Trevor Bradley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (ADIG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.