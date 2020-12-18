Insider Selling: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Sells $111,690.00 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NWBI opened at $12.35 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWBI. ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

