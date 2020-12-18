RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) (TSE:RTG) Insider Purchases C$102,426.75 in Stock

RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) (TSE:RTG) insider Richard Charles Hains acquired 532,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$102,426.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,335,746.50.

Richard Charles Hains also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Richard Charles Hains purchased 585,137 shares of RTG Mining Inc. (RTG.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$108,250.35.

Shares of RTG stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. RTG Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal projects include the Mabilo and Bunawan properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

