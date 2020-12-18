Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.804 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

VTWV opened at $115.65 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20.

