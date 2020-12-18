Peter G. Traber Buys 40,000 Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) insider Peter G. Traber bought 40,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The company has a market capitalization of $315.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.29. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.77.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SELB shares. William Blair cut Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

