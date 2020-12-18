JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) (LON:MATE) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) (LON:MATE) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MATE opened at GBX 87.75 ($1.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.26. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 107 ($1.40).

In other news, insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £8,300 ($10,844.00).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

