Insider Selling: IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Sells $126,225.00 in Stock

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) VP Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $126,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The company has a market capitalization of $145.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. IntriCon Co. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $19.70.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.57 million. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IntriCon by 24.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in IntriCon by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 772,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 67,483 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in IntriCon by 4.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 473,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in IntriCon by 38.2% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in IntriCon by 13.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 541,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 63,673 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

