Robert Hershberg Sells 1,500 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.72.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.13 million. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

