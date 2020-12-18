Robert Hershberg Sells 1,500 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Robert Hershberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 15th, Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $59,025.00.
Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 1.72.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.
About NanoString Technologies
NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.
