Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 32 (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) (LON:CNE) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share by the oil and gas development company on Monday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 166.27 ($2.17) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 155.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.81. Cairn Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. The company has a market cap of £980.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.26.

CNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 153 ($2.00) price target on shares of Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 165.11 ($2.16).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

