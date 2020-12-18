Kurt A. Gustafson Sells 25,696 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,989,000 after buying an additional 7,078,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,066,000 after buying an additional 93,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 2,706,554 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $13,600,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,231,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 231,840 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

