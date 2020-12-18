Kurt A. Gustafson Sells 25,696 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SPPI opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
SPPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
