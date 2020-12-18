Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:SCF)

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L) (LON:SCF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SCF opened at GBX 278.40 ($3.64) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £191.23 million and a PE ratio of 22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Schroder Income Growth Fund plc has a 1 year low of GBX 171.17 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 261.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 247.11.

In other Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L) news, insider Fraser McIntyre bought 130 shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (SCF.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £341.90 ($446.69). Also, insider Bridget Guerin sold 9,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08), for a total transaction of £22,299.64 ($29,134.62).

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

