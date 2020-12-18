Manoj Shetty Sells 3,000 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $113,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at $247,077.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Manoj Shetty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of Systemax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $93,216.00.

Systemax Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 403.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

SYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

