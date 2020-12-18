EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.19. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

